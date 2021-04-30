mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yelawolf Goes To Town On New Banger "Bounce"

Mitch Findlay
April 30, 2021 10:57
Bounce
Yelawolf

Yelawolf spits dexterous bars on "Bounce," a hard-hitting banger off his brand new studio album "Mud Mouth."


Yelawolf has officially brought his April onslaught to a close with the release of his new studio album Mud Mouth, a fourteen-track effort featuring production across the board from longtime collaborator Jim Jonsin. And while there is much to unpack on this one, which finds Yelawolf returning to his melodic songwriting approach after three projects worth of bars, there's something about hearing him spaz over hard-hitting production that remains wholeheartedly enjoyable.

As such, the simplistic yet effective "Bounce" is an easy Mud Mouth standout, at least in these early stages. Showcasing the dexterous flow that landed him a spot on "Worldwide Choppers," Yela navigates the synthesizers without breaking a sweat. "Back up on the porch in a rocking chair, with no activist, a full cup of codeine," he spits. "Poppin' up with these copper bars / I got enough trouble just throwin' down the old me." Though it's not exactly the deepest Mud Mouth cut, it's one that highlights his instinctual flair for Trunk Muzik, which remains a potent arm in his arsenal to this day.

Check it out now, and check out the full album right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Back up on the porch in a rocking chair
With no activist, a full cup of codeine
Poppin' up with these copper bars
I got enough trouble just throwin' down the old me

