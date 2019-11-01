Yelawolf Continues The Series With "Box Chevy 7"

Any other year, we might have said it's been a minute since Yelawolf dropped new music. Yet the Alabama artist is only a few months removed from the release of Trunk Muzik 3, which marked his final release on Shady Records. Now, moving forward with his Slumerican banner held high, Wolf has dropped off a brand new album called Ghetto Cowboy. Though notably more melodic than its hard-hitting predecessor, Ghetto Cowboy highlights a different section of Yela's toolbox, one borne from his country and rock influences.

Yet hip-hop is part of his DNA, and thus the shades remain here. "Box Chevy 7," which marks yet another chapter in the iconic long-running series, takes a more subdued approach. Heavy synthesizers and pianos combine over up-tempo percussion, while Yela pens a love letter to his longtime vehicular bud. Plus, there's also a moral or two to be found within: "If I get drunk I'ma leave her, pick her up tomorrow, don't get behind the wheel if I'm pickin' up a bottle." Go support Yelawolf and stream Ghetto Cowboy here.

Quotable Lyrics

If I see two Maybachs, I'ma park it in the middle

Throw my keys at the butler and then get 'em

No ID, I'ma walk up through the middle

Candy-coated whip like a pocket full of Skittles

Money in my pocket but I don't know how to act right

Glock in the glove box like a flashlight

Cub in the mop-top in the backlight