It's a pretty good time to be a Yelawolf fan right about now. Not only did the versatile Slumerican emcee recently link up with Caskey for their incendiary and sure-to-pass-under-the-radar collab album Blacksheep, but it would appear that was only the tip of the iceberg. Yelawolf recently took to Instagram to reveal his "April Onslaught," an ambitious endeavor during which four new albums will be released every week of the month.

Caitlin Mogridge/Redferns via Getty Images

"YELAWOLF’S APRIL ONSLAUGHT!!!!" details the rapper, in an Instagram announcement post. "A month of back-to-back of releases. A broad scale of styles and inspirations. A montage of records with my friends and family leading to my studio album MUDMOUTH !!" An interesting tidbit, indicating that MUDMOUTH holds the distinction of being a studio album, while the others -- titled TURQUOISE TORNADO, SLUMAFIA, and Mile Zero -- do not.

In any case, it's a massive undertaking from the Alabama emcee, who has often garnered praise for his versatility. As recent projects like Blacksheep and Trunk Muzik 3 indicate, his bars are as sharp as they've ever been. Yet 2019's Ghetto Cowboy featured some of his more melodic tracks in recent memory, and it wouldn't be surprising to see at least one of his projects operating in that territory.

Check out the big reveal below, and look for Turqoise Tornado to land on April 9th, Slumafia on April 16th, Mile Zero on April 23rd, and Mud Mouth on April 30th. For more from Yelawolf, check out our exclusive interview right here.