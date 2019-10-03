Yelawolf has been delivering consistently strong music, continuing to expand on his unique blend of countrified hip-hop. With his recent Trunk Muzik 3, which marked his final effort on Shady Records, Yela embarked upon a new chapter of his career. Proudly raising the banner of his own Slumerican Records, the newly married rapper has officially revealed his next move. Look for Ghetto Cowboy, Yela's sixth studio album, to arrive in full on Halloween, October 31st.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

While we have yet to receive word on a tracklist or any possible guest appearances, lead single "Unnatural Born Killers" will be present on the project - check out the video below. In an official press release, Yela detailed the project before, signaling a personal and well-rounded effort befitting of his Slumerican debut. "This Ghetto Cowboy album has been the most gratifying to me as an artist being that it’s my first indie release on my own label," he explains. "I have no one to answer to and that can be a scary responsibility."

"After Love Story, Trial By Fire and then Trunk Muzik 3, I feel like I got a well-rounded project that speaks to all the fans; hip hop, rock’n’roll, and southern fans alike," he continues. "I ain’t reinventing the wheel here, just doing what I love to do, doing what I think is dope and original. I never want to stop challenging the genre or the listener or become complacent or settled cause that’s boring as fuck to me and the fans. G.C. is unapologetic, brutally honest and at times completely vulnerable."

Look for Yela's upcoming release to arrive on October 31st. You excited for this one?