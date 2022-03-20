mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings Combine Their Skills For Joint Album "Sometimes Y"

Lawrencia Grose
March 20, 2022
Sometimes Y
Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings

Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings mix their skills for an alternative collab.


It's not everyday that two artists from different music genres collide to make something magical. Country singer and songwriter, Shooter Jennings, and rap artist Yelawolf, came together to deliver a rock and roll project. The two stars have been working together for years, and finally decided to make something that represented the both of them-- that became Sometimes Y. 

All ten songs were produced by Shooter Jennings at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles. The tracks consist of an alternative sound with a hint of what both artists know best-- country and hip-hop. With no features on the project, its clear that these two possess all the talent needed for an extraordinary release.

Check out Sometimes Y on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist

1. Sometimes Y
2. Hole In My Head
3. Rock & Roll Baby
4. Make Me A Believer
5. Shoe String
6. Radio
7. Jump Out The Window
8. Catch You On The Other Side
9. F****d Up Day
10. Moonshiner's Run

