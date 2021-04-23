Yelawolf & DJ Muggs Connect For "Mile Zero"

In the midst of a genuine musical onslaught, Yelawolf has officially dropped off the third of four new albums. Following the RiFF RAFF-assisted TURQUOiSE TORNADO and the DJ Paul-assisted Slumafia, Yela has connected with the legendary DJ Muggs for Mile Zero, a project that finds Yelawolf paying homage to his hip-hop roots over sample-based production. It's a notably refreshing move from Catfish Billy, whose chops as a formidable emcee are effectively highlighted by Muggs' grimy and raw production.

That's not to say Yela hasn't been spitting of late, as his previous three releases have found him rapping like a man possessed. Yet there's something to said about Mile Zero, which feels closer to some of the single-producer underground drops that Alchemist has been lacing of late. For one, it puts Yela's penmanship and performative chops on full display, and the Alabama rapper seems to revel in the prospect of donning the backpack for old time's sake.

Over Muggs' dusty minimalism, Yela navigates over pockets with practiced ease. On "Flea Market," Yela unleashes a seemingly endless barrage of bars for several minutes straight. "Matador" reimagines Blacksheep in a different light, as Yela and Caskey deftly try their hand at nostalgic boom-bap. Though featuring guest appearances from B-Real, Del The Funky Homosapien, Caskey, and DJ Paul, Mile Zero shines on the strength of its leading men, who forged impressive and unexpected chemistry deep into their respective careers.

Be sure to check out Yelawolf and DJ Muggs' Mile Zero, and sound off with your comments below.