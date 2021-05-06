YehMe2 & Duke Deuce Unite For "Dog Eat Dog"

Chicago producer YehMe2 has joined forces with Quality Control's Duke Deuce, coming through with the hard-hitting new single "Dog Eat Dog." Picking up where his new mixtape Duke Nukem left off, Deuce takes to YehMe2's ominous production to lay down the law. "Ridin down your street with two heaters and a freak," he raps, as the urgent pianos swarm beneath him. "Hoes say I'm a dog, I'm a dog off the leash."

For the most part, he opts to assert his dominance with a slew of flexes, switching up the flow for the second verse. "Toss up, heavy with the ammunition now can we off some," he spits, catching a slick pocket heavy on the Southern bounce. "Every n***a round me eating you know I toss some / all the shit up in my mansion you know it cost some."

Check out the latest from YehMe2, who appears to be returning to the hip-hop game with a vengeance, and sound off below. Do you think Duke Deuce needs to work with YehMe2 more often, given how hard "Dog Eat Dog" goes?

