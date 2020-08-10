Yesterday, we reported on a recent tweet from Kanye West in which he showed off a peculiar outsole design. The image showed a wavy silhouette with numerous ridges which we can only assume is for traction. West claimed that this was actually a collaboration in conjunction with NBA star Derrick Rose who is, in fact, an Adidas athlete. Many sneakerheads were curious about this new design, and now, it seems as though some more teasers have hit the internet.

In the video below, you can see Derrick Rose's wife Alaina wearing the shoes, while Rose films. As you can see, the shoe is fairly bulky although the materials make it seem fairly lightweight. Not to mention, she is wearing a size 12 which is probably why they look so big. It also appears as though there is Boost cushioning, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Considering Rose's wife is wearing the shoe, it's clear that this collaboration is very much real, even if this is only a sample. Over the coming weeks and months, we will surely be getting fresh information on these, so stay tuned as we will bring you all of the latest updates.

As for the shoe itself, let us know what you think, in the comments below.