Over the years, Kanye West has shocked fans with his Yeezy designs, both for the good and for the bad. His designs have always turned out to be extremely polarizing although most of the time, fans end up coming around and praise him for his willingness to innovate. More recently, Kanye's designs have become a lot more erratic, which has led to some criticism on social media. Perhaps the best example of this was his Yeezy Foam Runner which released earlier this year.

The latest Yeezy sneaker to be previewed comes courtesy of Yeezy Mafia who noted that the shoe is actually coming from Yeezy Season 8. In the photo below, you can see that the black sneaker has a chunky midsole, all while the upper features some sort of weird high-top sock design. The upper even appears to be inspired by the Yeezy basketball shoe.

As one can imagine, this design led to some pretty hysterical reactions on social media as sneakerheads were eager to get their jokes off at Kanye's expense. Based on the reactions, it doesn't seem like many people are feeling these, but you just never know how that energy will change once the shoe actually releases.