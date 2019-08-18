There is no denying just how popular streetwear has become over the past decade. In the past, fashion was something that could be reduced down to the brands that represented the high fashion world, such as Yves St-Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Versace. These days, new brands like Yeezy, Supreme, Off-White, and skater brands like Dime seem to be dominating the space. This very fact was confirmed by The RealReal's recent Luxury Resale Report 2019 which takes a look at streetwear's biggest brands and how they are doing in terms of consignment and resale.

It shouldn't be any surprise at this point that Kanye West's Yeezy brand was actually the most searched brand, while Off-White and Nike came in second and third, respectively. From there, Supreme and Adidas were able to round out the rest of the top 5. Yeezy is not just a juggernaut in streetwear, but shoes as well, considering they were first in sneakers category.

Sean Conway, a sneaker and streetwear expert with The RealReal explained why these brands have been performing so well lately.

“[The] approach of limiting supply has always caused surges of demand in the secondary market, but we’ve seen a big uptick over the past year,” Conway said, according to Hypebeast.

Based on these findings, it's clear that the new designers are starting to dominate a world that was once completely occupied by the high fashion elite.