If you have been following Kanye West on Instagram, then you would know that he is not happy with GAP right now. The brand failed to provide Kanye with Yeezy GAP retail stores, and as a result, Kanye terminated his deal with the retailer. GAP has ultimately accepted this move given the fact that eight more years of grievances from Kanye would be bad for business.

Despite terminating his deal, Kanye still has one final collection with GAP. This collection is called Yeezy GAP Engineered By Balenciaga, and it was officially released online today. As you will see, there are plenty of amazing pieces as part of this collection, including Hoodies, Sweatpants, Parkas, Denim Jackets, Fleece-lined products, and a whole host of other garments that contain Ye's iconic baggy yet minimalist aesthetics.

The promotional materials for this collection have been quite unique. In the videos down below, you can see a create-your-character screen which then transitions into what appears to be some sort of realistic video game centered around the Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga collection. Overall, it is a cool way of promoting these products to a global audience.

For those interested in the products, you can find them right here. These will also be dropping Tokyo and Shanghai at GAP stores on Friday, September 23rd, and Monday, September 26th.

Let us know what you think of the collection, down below.