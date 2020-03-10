Kanye West and Adidas have shown no signs of slowing production on the wildly popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, and rumors suggest there are at least half a dozen colorways on tap for this spring. Among them, a smooth "Linen" joint that is sure to be a fan favorite.

Adidas has not revealed any official images or release details but you can get an idea of what to expect via the leaked images embedded below.

Judging from the early looks that have surfaced thus far, it looks like the "Linen" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will come equipped with a light tan/cream primeknit upper, not unlike some of the other Yeezys that have already released. What separates this pair from the other neutral toned Yeezys is that light blue sock liner, as swell as the shimmering (presumably reflective) streak that runs across the lateral portion of the silhouette.

As we know, these leaked images aren't always an accurate representation of the colorway that finally makes it's way to retailers, so we'll keep you posted as soon as the official photos are revealed. Check out another batch of early looks below, and click here to preview the unreleased Yeezy 451.