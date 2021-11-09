Kanye West's Yeezy Apparel has a notorious reputation for taking a long time to ship orders. The Adidas-ran company is self-important, as their founder Ye is, and often neglects timeliness in processing their customers' orders.

The state of California finally penalized Yeezy for their consistent delays in a civil lawsuit, where Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000. The Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón spoke on the settlement: "Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps. We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County."

Although there was no admission of guilt or wrongdoing from Yeezy, they did not put up much of a fight in response to these accusations. California statute requires businesses to ship online orders to their customers within 30 days of the purchase. If that cannot be met due to a delay, the business must notify the customer.

Yeezy was accused of falsely advertising timely shipping, and gave no updates to customers when the 30-day period had passed in California. The suit was first brought forth on Oct. 22, and ended swiftly around two weeks later.

This legal blemish comes on the heels of Yeezy launching their NSLTD Boot on Nov. 5, which sold at the retail price of $340 USD.

Next, they will drop their highly-anticipated 1050 Boot in December for a staggering $400 USD. Hopefully they will have shipped their NLSTD Boot to their customers before then. If not, the state of California will certainly have a bone to pick with Yeezy.

[Via]