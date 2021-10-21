Yebba Releases Live Version Of "Dawn" Hit "Boomerang"

"Yebba's Heartbreak" is the most beautiful song on Drake's Certified Lover Boy.

Between shots at nameless women and cautionary tales about living and loving in 2021, "Yebba's Heartbreak" stood out as a legitimate love song — a ballad, if you will. The only CLB track sans-Drake, singer/songwriter Yebba Smith handled all of the vocals and delivered one of the most moving performances of the year.

One week later, Yebba came back with her own album, Dawn, and hit fans directly in their collective heart.

"Boomerang," Dawn's third track, tells a story of an ex lover and includes the guarantee that everything they did to hurt Yebba, will come back around to get them. The song, which already received an official music video, was well-received and with it's sustained success, the "Yebba's Heartbreak" singer decided to give it a live treatment. Backed by Charles Myers on the guitar, Burniss Travis playing bass, Malachi Mabson on the keys, & Justin Tyson playing drums, Yebba belts out the threatening-but-groovy record in a lamplit studio and "Boomerang" is brought to life.

Quotable Lyrics

If I shoot him in the stomach

Then he’s hurting on my dime

And if I shoot him in the head

Then he’s dead and he’s livin’ on my mind

Check out the live version of Yebba's "Boomerang" below and let us know what you think in the comments.