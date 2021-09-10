Yebba Releases Her Debut Album "Dawn" Featuring A$AP Rocky & Smino

26-year old singer and songwriter Yebba (real name Abbey Smith) is finding her footing. After the Arkansas native received placement on Drake's highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy, with a song titled for her no less, in "Yebba's Heartbreak," the singer is back to showcase more of her soulful, melancholy, and nostalgic brand of r'n'b.

Dawn is Yebba's debut album under RCA Records, and there's a double meaning to the album's title, as it serves as an homage to Yebba's mother, who took her own life in 2016, while also indicating that first glimmer of light post-darkness of night. Thus, the album, while still in a moody space, also has this hint of hope that permeates it, even so. Nonetheless, the album is definitely heart-wrenching (in a word), and leaves much to be excited for when it comes to Yebba's future career and releases. She straddles different genre lines through out, sometimes pulling from the '60s, a la Dusty Springfield ("Boomerang"), and sometimes edging closer to our contemporary era, even veering into a more Southern sound with A$AP Rocky's appearance on "Far Away." The only other guest appearance comes from Smino, on "Louie Bag," which takes us in another direction, as well. Yet, it all feels cohesive in a single-listen.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you'll be checking for Yebba in the future. If you missed it, she was recently a guest on NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The album is executive produced by Mark Ronson.

Dawn Track Listing:

1. How Many Years

2. Stand

3. Boomerang

4. All I Ever Wanted

5. Far Away feat. A$AP Rocky

6. Dawn

7. October Sky

8. Louie Bag feat. Smino

9. One More Smile

10. Love Came Down

11. Distance

12. Paranoia Purple