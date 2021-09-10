Yebba & A$AP Rocky Are Boundless On "Far Away"

Yebba is making waves right now, if not for her interlude on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, "Yebba's Heartbreak," then for her newly-released (as of today) debut album, Dawn, which her label has coyly timed with the release of Drizzy's highly-anticipated release. Whether this was purely strategic or happily accidental is not clear, but either way, it's definitely fortuitous timing.

That being said, where "Yebba's Heartbreak" is a more murky and solemn piano-laden ballad, Yebba explores different sonic territory across her debut album. Dawn was preceded with singles like "Louie Bag" featuring Smino and "Boomerang," both showing the range of her vocals and offering differing emotions. "Far Away," on the other hand, finds Yebba connecting with everyone's favorite non-Southern-Southern rapper, A$AP Rocky. Yebba takes her cue from Rocky, so it seems, as she begins, "Roll up all my ones, take my chances/Hit another blunt, watch the embers burn away/Pour a double cup, I’m dirty dancin’/What am I running from when I run so."

Apart from a lean reference, there's also a sort of psychedelic, alt-rock influence, that seems to creep in just as A$AP Rocky starts rapping, and it only proceeds to get trippier, before the music overwhelms the production once more.

Take a listen and let us know if you're a fan. Listen to Yebba's debut album here.

Quotable Lyrics

I love shrooms, I might get that tattooed

Might just keep it cool, depending on my mood

The sun is rising, depending on my moon

Tell them boys back it up ’cause I’m finna act a fool

- A$AP Rocky