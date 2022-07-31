Rising rapper Yeat delivered his 2 Alivë project earlier this year, and now, it seems as though he's ready to return with more new music for the masses.

Earlier this weekend, the 22-year-old revealed via his Instagram Story that he's almost done with his LYFË EP, also sharing at least a portion of the tracklist and pondering if he should deliver the unreleased tracks next month.

Yeat performs at Summer Smash Festival on June 19 -- Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Fans were quick to acknowledge the presence of two Lil Uzi Vert features. Seeing as the duo previously teamed up on "Big Tonka" and "3G" from Yeat's album earlier this year, new collaborations are warmly welcome from those listeners who have had the joint tracks in rotation since February.

Other famous artists who appeared on 2 Alivë include Gunna, Young Thug, Ken Car$on, SeptembersRich, and Lancey Foux. Upon its debut, the effort sold approximately 35K album-equivalent units in its first week and went on to debut at No. 6 on Billboard's 200 chart.

From April to May, Yeat embarked on his 2 Alivë tour, kicking off in Detroit, Michigan and hitting cities like Denver, New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and San Francisco before closing things out in Los Angeles at The Fonda.

An exact release date for the LYFË EP has yet to be unveiled, but if the "Money Twërk" artist stays true to his word, we'll be spotlighting new arrivals from Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert in the coming weeks – stay tuned, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

