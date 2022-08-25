Yeat is certainly one of the most unique artists to come out in the last little while. His voice and flow immediately grab your attention, and fans are still getting used to the way he raps and articulates his bars. Throughout the past few months, Yeat has been coming into his own as he has begun performing at festivals for the first time in his young career. He has become the main attraction at many of these festivals, with fans exuding curiosity over Yeat's sound.

After releasing the album 2 Alive back in February, Yeat has been working on new music for his fans. In just a couple of short years, Yeat has delivered an array of projects, and he is gearing up to deliver yet another in just a couple of weeks' time.

While taking to his Instagram story on Wednesday, Yeat revealed that he has a new single dropping on September 2nd. The name of the single is unknown right now, but Yeat did reveal that he also has an EP coming out the week after, on September 9th. This EP will contain 12 new tracks, which is fairly long as far as EPs go.

This is definitely exciting news for Yeat fans, and it will be interesting to see how he develops his sound on this new effort.

