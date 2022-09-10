YEAT Floats Over Hypnotic Production On "Up Off X"

YEAT has been making massive waves as of late thanks to a string of viral hits that have popped off on platforms like TikTok. He is an artist who knows how to make his way through the viral age, and the fact that he has a song in the Minions movie is just yet another demonstration of his popularity. On Friday, he dropped off a new tape called LYFË and among the 12-song tracklist, there are some amazing songs, including the second track, "Up Off X."

This song features some nice hypnotic production in which YEAT can be heard floating over top of it. Typically, YEAT has very energetic songs, but this time around, he offers up something a bit more laid back. It makes for nice deviation on the album, and fans are already appreciating it.

Let us know what you think about this effort, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, I'm makin' a hit every time

Bitch, I'm makin' a hit evÐµry time

Got 'em sick like flu, likÐµ swine

And that drink look to me like wine (Skrrt)

Rippin' the coupe by the side, yeah

Boot up on X all night, yeah