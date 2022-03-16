Portland, Oregon-based rapper Yeat has officially announced his upcoming tour dates, hitting the road next month in support of his most recent studio album release, 2 Alivë.

The tour announcement comes after Yeat was missing from all of the hottest hip-hop festival lineups, telling his fans that his absence from Rolling Loud and other big shows will make sense soon. While he will certainly make his way to the Rolling Loud stage one day, he's kicking off this leg of his career with some headline shows, bringing his frequent collaborator SeptembersRich along for the ride as support.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will commence in Detroit on April 8 before closing out in Los Angeles on May 9. Throughout the month, Yeat and SeptembersRich will make stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and other major zones across the United States.

After making such a big name for himself in the last year, Yeat has solidified himself as one of the most obvious breakout artists of this year. With a post-Whole Lotta Red sound and charisma for miles, Yeat is positioning himself to become a music superstar. His shows are known to get pretty rowdy so if you're buying a ticket to the 2 Alivë tour, be aware of what you're getting yourself into. Rage responsibly.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.



Image provided to HNHH by Live Nation

2 Alivë Tour Dates:

Fri Apr 08 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

Sat Apr 09 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

Tue Apr 12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Apr 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Apr 15 - Denver, CO - Summit

Sun Apr 17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Mon Apr 18 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Tue Apr 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Thu Apr 21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - HELL

Sun Apr 24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Wed Apr 27 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Thu Apr 28 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun May 08 - San Francisco - The Independent*

Mon May 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda*