YEAT & Lil Uzi Vert Deliver An Instant Classic On "Flawless"

Today, YEAT came through with a brand new album called LYFË. Fans had been anticipating this project for a couple of weeks now, and they were especially excited about the collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert. These two have done songs together in the past, and there was a real sense that this latest effort was going to be their best yet.

In the end, both artists delivered on a high level as we were provided with a banger called "Flawless" that will go off at any festival or party. As you will hear, the track features some ominous vocals in the background, while YEAT delivers a chorus about his extravagant lifestyle. Uzi has a long verse in the middle of the track and it features one of his best flows yet. The two make a great team and this track

Let us know what you think of the brand new track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look at the Bentley Mulsanne in my hanger

The big body peel off the road, watch it spin (Woo)

I'm the one, got a million dollars

I doubled that shit, then I tripled again