Twitter account, Culture Central, shared a tweet on Sunday that features photos of "36 of your favorite rappers as kids." It appears as though nearly all of the photos are from yearbooks or school photoshoots, and the ages of the artists range from as young as toddlers to as old as high school seniors. Though it got a few details wrong—the photo claiming to be T-Pain is actually a young Lil Jon, A$AP Rocky's dollar sign is missing from his name, 50 Cent has a dollar sign in his name, for some reason—that were pointed out by Twitter users in the replies, the post is mostly accurate. Photos of plenty of the best (and some of the most mid) of the rap game are included, from OGs to newcomers, and some who are no longer with us.

In order, the tweet includes Post Malone, "T-Pain" (Lil Jon), Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, French Montana, A$AP Rocky, Diddy, Drake, Lil Pump, XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, Chief Sosa, NBA Youngboy, Megan Thee Stallion, YNW Melly, Tay K, DaBaby, 21 Savage, T.I, Kodak Black, Cardi B, Jay-Z, Offset, Tyga, J. Cole, 50 Cent, Quavo, Eminem, 6ix9ine, Blueface, Lil Tecca, Trippie Redd, Future, Bhad Bhabie, Juice WRLD, and Travis Scott. Though plenty would argue that there are some names in this group that would certainly not qualify as their favourite rappers (Bhad Bhabie, for instance), it's still sweet to see childhood photos of the artists we admire and look up to. Plenty of hip hop fans flooded the comments with their own responses to the post. Some took to dragging currently incarcerated rapper, YNW Melly, for how large his head appears in his photo.

French Montana also got dragged relentlessly.

Some noticed that A$AP Rocky practically looks exactly the same then as he does now (i.e., very good looking).

Overall, the post had people laughing and enjoying the throwbacks of their faves. Whose yearbook photo was this post missing that you'd want to see?