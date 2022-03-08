Kanye West's Instagram remains under constant watch as the 44-year-old continues to share intriguing and thought-provoking content. Early on Tuesday, March 8th, the father of four showed some love to Lil Baby, who looked extra stylish while attending Paris Fashion Week a few days ago.

"Love this fit @lilbaby," the 44-year-old praised his musical collaborator's Balenciaga look. "This the future. Jordorowsky Incal Turrell Year No Years No Time No space. Sci-Fi Cal Arts RISD, Cranbook, Pratt, RCA, Design Academy Eindhoven, Central St Martins, Aalto University, Parsons, Politecnico di Milano MassArt," he went on, listing some of the world's biggest fashion education institutions.

"All the beautiful design schools of our world, I ask you to ask yourselves, where are we going? It's 2022, how do we look? How do we feel? What do we eat? Where do we live? How do we communicate? Who are we, and how do we design our world to be the best?"

Ye has been a longtime lover of Balenciaga, and although he wasn't in attendance at their Winter '22 runway earlier this week, his ex, Kim Kardashian was, and she made waves as she had a team of creatives cover her in caution tape that couldn't have been easy for her to move in, but certainly looked amazing.





Speaking of Kardashian, Daily Mail reports that Ye was caught liking a thirst trap taken by one of her ex-best friends, Larsa Pippen, that was posted to In Touch Weekly's Instagram page, detailing how the former NBA wife has been denying having a BBL after being hit with accusations recently – some have perceived the double-tap as a dig at the mother of his children.

