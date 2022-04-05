Cha-ching! It's that time of year again – Forbes has officially unveiled its annual list of World Billionaires, and a handful of our favourite recording artists have snagged some of the top spots.

As ET Canada notes, 68-year-old Oprah Winfrey nabbed the top spot in 2022, coming in at an impressive $2.6 billion. Following her is Yeezy founder Kanye West, with $2 billion, and his ex, Kim Kardashian came in third with $1.8 billion.

While 2021's list included 2,755 names, this year the total dropped to 2,668 – among those who fell off were Bumble dating app creator Whitney Wolfe Herd and Peloton chairman and ex-CEO John Foley.

Other recording artists who made the cut include Rihanna ($1.7 billion), who just so happened to tie with legendary athlete Michael Jordan, followed by 4:44 hitmaker JAY-Z, sitting at $1.4 billion.





Tyler Perry, who was first recognized by Forbes for his mass wealth last year, managed to hold onto his spot for another year with $1 billion.

Along with revealing some of the more broad details of their bank accounts, the publication also dishes on what projects each star is working on to help them get their money up – for Ye, it's "Fashion & Retail," including his sneakers, clothing and music, while Oprah's TV shows are categorized under "Media & Entertainment."

Are you surprised by any of the billionaires included on this year's list?

