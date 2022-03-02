At the very end of Ye's Donda 2 event in Miami, the 44-year-old multi-billionaire seemingly threw his microphone in frustration. Many believed that the recording artist was upset about the numerous sound issues that had plagued the event but according to his own word, that wasn't why he tossed his mic to the ground.

Making an on-camera appearance this week, Ye was asked about his microphone-throwing moment, to which he explained that he was essentially "forced to mix KFC and Taco Bell," using a strange comparison to make his point.



Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

"Yeah, it wasn't really about the sound, it was the fact that one thing I was told was that I had to write 'performance' on the piece. But what I was giving you guys was performance art. I did these listening sessions when I dropped my album where I put a mask on and I give you this listening session and it’s an installation. And they basically forced me to mix Taco Bell and KFC. They basically forced to mix tequila with cognac. So right when I did the song and I saw myself grabbing this mic and it wasn’t my original idea, I was like, ‘I’m gonna throw this mic. Why am I doing this?' I'm in control of me. That's the whole reason why I got the Stem Player. That's the whole reason why I tweeted the contracts. To have the ability to sell out a stadium, 50,000 seats in 5 days, and then to be told by a promoter, 'Still grab that mic, boy.' I ain’t grabbing the mic if I don’t have to grab the mic."

The interview took place with Sasha A. Berg and Esther Coco Berg, who shared the footage online as per Ye's request.

Check out Ye's explanation as to why he threw the mic below.



