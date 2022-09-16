The roster of women that Kanye West has been attached to this past year continues to grow.

First, the father of four was in a whirlwind entanglement with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox which saw her declare herself as his "muse" shortly before their sudden separation. He's also been linked to Bradley Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk, and he spent considerable time with Kim Kardashian-lookalike, Chaney Jones.

Rapper Kanye West and then-girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves in March 2022 -- Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Things between Jones and Ye appear to have fizzled out around the latter's birthday, and around the same time, he was spotted taking OnlyFans model Monica Corgan to see the new Top Gun film in theatres.

Since then, it seems West's primary focus has been battling with Adidas and its board members (more specifically, Daniel Cherry III) via his Instagram feed. However, he's taken a break from his infamous antics to link up with Victoria's Secret superstar, Candice Swanepoel at New York Fashion Week, sending rumours flying.

According to TMZ, the pair were spotted laughing and taking plenty of photos together. They spent some time hanging out with comedian Chris Rock, and eventually the model and creative left together in the 45-year-old's SUV.





It's been noted that Swanepoel and West went straight from the YZY GAP SHDZ party to the "Ultralight Beam" rapper's hotel, causing many to speculate that they could be getting close.

Though the Atlanta-born recording artist looked pleased at his event earlier this week, he's since pulled the plug on his relationship with GAP.





As for his new model friend, she modelled alongside Tyra Banks, Kim K, and other famous faces for a recent SKIMS campaign – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]