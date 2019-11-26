Ye Ali Returns With "Traphousejodeci 2" Tape

Ye Ali has been putting in work this year. He's already dropped three projects this year but just before the year ends, he came through to slide in with one more. The singer returned with his new project Traphousejodeci 2 earlier today. With fifteen songs in total, Ye Ali delivers a body of work filled with sexy and sultry anthems for cuffing season. Ye Ali comes through with appearances from DCMBR, Jermaine Elliott, Ro James, Goldiie, and more.

Traphouse Jodeci arrives a little over a month after he dropped off his last project, Jodi. Prior to that, he dropped off Private Suite which was stacked with star-studded guest appearances. Additionally, he teamed up with frequent collaborator TYuS For their joint effort, Undressed.

Peep Traphousejodeci 2 below.