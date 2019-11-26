mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ye Ali Returns With "Traphousejodeci 2" Tape

Aron A.
November 26, 2019 17:04
Traphousejodeci 2
Ye Ali

Ye Ali is back in the mix with a last-minute contender for hottest R&B album of the year.


Ye Ali has been putting in work this year. He's already dropped three projects this year but just before the year ends, he came through to slide in with one more. The singer returned with his new project Traphousejodeci 2 earlier today. With fifteen songs in total, Ye Ali delivers a body of work filled with sexy and sultry anthems for cuffing season. Ye Ali comes through with appearances from DCMBR, Jermaine Elliott, Ro James, Goldiie, and more. 

Traphouse Jodeci arrives a little over a month after he dropped off his last project, Jodi. Prior to that, he dropped off Private Suite which was stacked with star-studded guest appearances. Additionally, he teamed up with frequent collaborator TYuS For their joint effort, Undressed.

Peep Traphousejodeci 2 below. 

