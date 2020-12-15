Ye Ali Offers Lustful Third Installment To "Private Suit" Series

Ye Ali has the magic touch. The R&B singer and songwriter has dropped a steady stream of music while producing for some of the top artists in the game, and buzzing up-and-comers. This past weekend along, he earned credits on Jack Harlow's That's What They All Say on the Chris Brown-featured, "Already Best Friends" as well as Fetty Wap and Monty's You Know The Vibes cut, "Way Past 12."

In the midst of all that, he came through with the third installment in his Private Suites series. The Traphouse Jodeci offers sixteen tracks in total with guest appearances from JAHKOY, Lyfe Harris, Allyn, Ian Isiah, Tre Ward, and more. Smooth, lustful R&B vibes to close out a prolific run in 2020.

Check out Ye Ali's new project below.