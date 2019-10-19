Ye Ali Is Back With New Project "Jodi"

Ye Ali has been one of the most consistent artists in the game over the years. He might have the mainstream attention as other artists but the work he's dropped has always been of quality. Earlier this year, he dropped off Private Suite 2 to hold it down for the summer. With the cold air striking, he's back with his latest drop, Jodi. The artist's new project contains sixteen tracks in total with appearances from Key!, DCMBR, Garren, Kalan.FrFr, Rasta Papaii, and Ohana Bam.

When Ye Ali isn't grinding on his own music, he's also putting in work for other artists. He's landed some major placements this year including tracks on Chris Brown's Indigo and Eric Bellinger's Saved By Bellinger. Most recently, he teased a song he helped co-produce for Dave East's forthcoming album.