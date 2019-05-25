Ye Ali & TYuS Team Up On Their Latest Single "Slide"

It's been quite some time since we heard any new music from Ye Ali. The artist released his mixtape, Ye Ali & Chill in December and we haven't heard much from him with the exception of his collaboration with The MXXNLIGHT that arrived in March. Fans have been riding out his last project in hopes that a new one would arrive in 2019. Last month, he teased that he'd be releasing a joint effort with his frequent collaborator, TYuS and today, the two appear to give us the first taste of the project.

Ye Ali and TYuS have a great track record together and with a new joint project on the horizon, they've released their latest track, "Slide." The two deliver a smooth, R&B-infused effort that proves that their chemistry has only grown stronger with time. They haven't announced a release date or a title for the project but hopefully, we could get it in time for the summer.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm talkin' 4:30

Before we get it on, unplug that phone for me

No interruptions when I'm focused on it