Ye Ali & TYuS Join Forces With THEY.'s Drew Love For "WHOLOVEYOU"

Ye Ali and TYuS have great chemistry together, as they've shown us time and time again. The two artists have been dishing out music together for ages and it feels like it's a better time than any for a collaborative project from the two. They've teased a joint effort in the past and now, it seems like it'll actually be coming into fruition this summer. The two artists recently teamed up for a brand new single featuring Drew Love of THEY.

Ye Ali and TYuS came through with their second single off of their joint project. Along with Drew Love, they dropped off "WHOLOVEYOU." The three artists connect over the production of Lani Christ. It follows the release of "Slide" which arrived last month.

Peep their new single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Left, right, left, right

Beat it up, hammer time

Put in them legs, I eat that pussy while your hands tied