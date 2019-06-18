mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ye Ali & TYuS Join Forces With THEY.'s Drew Love For "WHOLOVEYOU"

Aron A.
June 17, 2019 21:12
201 Views
11
0
CoverCover

WHOLOVEYOU
Ye Ali & TYuS Feat. Drew Love

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smooth vibes.


Ye Ali and TYuS have great chemistry together, as they've shown us time and time again. The two artists have been dishing out music together for ages and it feels like it's a better time than any for a collaborative project from the two. They've teased a joint effort in the past and now, it seems like it'll actually be coming into fruition this summer. The two artists recently teamed up for a brand new single featuring Drew Love of THEY.

Ye Ali and TYuS came through with their second single off of their joint project. Along with Drew Love, they dropped off "WHOLOVEYOU." The three artists connect over the production of Lani Christ. It follows the release of "Slide" which arrived last month.

Peep their new single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Left, right, left, right
Beat it up, hammer time
Put in them legs, I eat that pussy while your hands tied

Ye Ali
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  201
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ye Ali TYuS Drew Love new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ye Ali & TYuS Join Forces With THEY.'s Drew Love For "WHOLOVEYOU"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject