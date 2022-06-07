Months after revealing that he was on a sobriety journey, YBN Nahmir has gone viral after getting into an argument with a troll. The YBN rapper has been going through major changes within the last few years, especially as his comrades Cordae and Almighty Jay have dropped the YBN from their monikers. The trio has stated that they're still like brothers, aside from the occasional online spat, but for industry reasons, they had to make adjustments to move forward with their careers.

Meanwhile, we haven't heard much from Nahmir in recent months as he has reportedly been sorting out his personal life, but a few DMs caused him to become a trending topic after he allegedly threatened to shoot up someone's mother's house.

“You’re from Fort Worth, let’s be honest. I’m from North Long Beach," Nahmir reportedly said in an audio clip sent via DM. "Like n*gga do you filthy like really beat your motherf*ckin’ ass. N*gga, all that lifting weights and all that is out that sh*t do not matter [laughs]. Really f*ck that bro, and I’ll just shoot you in your face right after cuz, like.”

In another clip, he added, “I’ll come to Forth Worth and beat your ass and shoot your mama house up, dude. Be honest with yourself.”

With all that has been going on with rappers and their legal troubles, many of Nahmir's fans advised him to fall back from situations such as these, even if he was just trying to intimidate his troll. Swipe below to take a listen for yourself.