YBN Nahmir Taps Yo Gotti For "Pop Like This"

Erika Marie
September 11, 2020 01:52
YBN Nahmir recently shared that fans can expect his next album to drop in December.


It was over two years ago when YBN Nahmir and Yo Gotti united when they were featured on G-Eazy's "1942," and now they're back with another collaboration. Recently, the world received the news that the YBN clique was dissolving after Nahmir publicly stated that he doesn't speak with the other members of his collective: Cordae and YBN Almighty Jay. That hasn't stopped YBN Nahmir's hustle as he announced that fans could expect his forthcoming album Visionland to drop on December 18.

To prove that he doesn't need a crew, Nahmir resurfaced on Friday (September 11) with his new single "Pop Like This" featuring Yo Gotti. The sexually-explicit, catchy track lands at just two-minutes, but fans don't seem to mind. Megaproducer Hitmaka, also known as Yung Berg, is responsible for production, so stream "Pop Like This" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

She ain't never seen a Rolls Royce drop like this (Skrr)
She had that wet (Wet), make a n*gga mop that sh*t (Phew)
And if the b*tch out of pocket, we gon' drop that b*tch
She a virgin but she here just for the Louis Vuitton (Louis)
Buy the b*tch a Birkin, she'll do a menage (Ooh wee)

