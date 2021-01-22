YBN Nahmir Taps 21 Savage For "Opp Stoppa (Remix)"

We've seen artists wait months before releasing deluxe albums or remixes, but YBN Nahmir decided to go with a year and a half break. Back in June 2019, the rapper delivered "Opp Stoppa," an Ashton Woodench-produced single that proved to be successful for the rapper. Last year, "Opp Stoppa" began to trend on TikTok and after going viral, Nahmir claimed that the single was one of the most popular songs on the app.

On Friday (January 22), Nahmir returned to share the remix to "Opp Stoppa" that features 21 Savage. The fate of the YBN crew may be unclear now that Cordae has exited stage left, but it's clear that YBN Nahmir not only remains dedicated to his collective but his music. Check out "Opp Stoppa (Remix)" and let us know what you think of 21's addition.

Quotable Lyrics

Toss your baby mama in the air, like she a salad (On God)

Ratchet b*tch suck me while she drivin', she from Dallas (Straight up)

Lil' mama got some buns on her, I call her Patty (21)

My model b*tch be smokin' all the woods, she from Cali (21)