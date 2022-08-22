YBN Nahmir Shares New EP "Faster Car Music Vol. 1"

Though hip-hop is often considered youth culture, there comes a time when rappers need to grow. YBN Nahmir, for instance, practically emerged as a child star but it's been difficult for him to replicate the success of his debut single, "Rubbin Off The Paint." We've watched the YBN crew dissolve in front of our eyes. However, Nahmir's continued to put his best foot forward with each release.

This week, the rapper came through with a new body of work that aims to usher in a new era in his career. Faster Car Music Vol. 1 is a seven-song EP that boasts the previously released single, "Bows."

Check his new project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

1. Spend It

2. Where I’m From

3. Bows

4. Pip N' Walk

5. Inna Trap

6. Only One

7. Lamborghini Truck