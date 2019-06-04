YBN Nahmir and Lil Reese are officially at cross-hairs. According to Rap Current, the beef began when YBN Nahmir reportedly liked a tweet which claimed Lil Reese had previously mocked YBN Almighty Jay for getting jumped in New York. The shade in the latter must have infuriated Lil Reese because he was also recently jumped and the video surfaced all across social media since. The video of the assault Lil Reese since addressed emerged online and shows the rapper on the ground getting viciously beaten by numerous unidentified men. As the assault carries on, someone attempts to retrieve whatever is in his pockets.

The rapper allegedly behind the attack, whose name is Skeezy, shared the video on his socials with the caption: ""This is what happens when the so called “Chiraq Grim Reaper” @reesemoney300 plays with the wrong people. He ends up beat up, shittin on his self and getting all his lil money took out his pocket. That fake tough shit never get you nowhere." And the sad part is that Skeezy did not exaggerate the claims because screenshots of the attack reveal Lil Reese did defecate on himself. Hence, it would be understandable for Lil Reese to feel a way about YBN Nahmir allegedly liking posts.

In response to the like, Lil Reese initiated a threat wherein he claimed he would slap YBN Nahmir for sneak dissing. Now, it looks like YBN Nahmir somewhat responded with a tweet that stated: "Show me."

