YBN Nahmir Kicks It Poolside In "All In" Visual Featuring Kamaiyah

The young rapper just dropped off his single "Tweak" last week.

The YBN crew enjoyed a backyard, poolside kickback in YBN Nahmir's latest visual for his song "All In" featuring Kamaiyah. The group of friends, including YBN Almighty Jay, grubbed down on some food with an entourage that includes bikini-clad ladies. Back in March, Nahmir delivered his single "Baby 8," and just last week he dropped off "Tweak." The releases spark rumors that Nahmir may be dropping a new album sometime soon, so we'll be on the lookout for any news on that. His charted singles "Rubbin Off the Paint" and "Bounce Off With That" helped put him on the map, and the 19-year-old rapper has released three mixtapes including YBN: The Mixtape (with YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Cordae).

Kamaiyah has been keeping herself busy, as well. She's featured on two tracks from YG's recently released record 4REAL 4REAL: "Do Not Disturb" with G-Eazy and "Do Yo Dance" featuring RJ, Mitch, and Ty Dolla $ign.