YBN Nahmir Experiments With A New Flow On "Militant"

YBN Nahmir has been catching a lot of flack as of late, especially after releasing the track "Soul Train," which was considered the greatest misstep of his career. Nahmir has been trying to get over the song for a while now, and on Saturday night, he came through with a brand new effort called "Militant" which sees the rapper try his hand at the Detroit flow that has become so popular over the last couple of years.

With this song, we get a skeletal beat that features some booming bass that helps enhance the violent lyrics that Nahmir raps. His flow contains that offbeat Flint style, and it's apparent that he is trying to make it all work as he experiments with this style for the very first time.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That white Porsche, pull up to the trap with a big bitch

Get yo' shit snatched, don't take him to me n***a go get yo chains back

Bullets rain on they block, go tell 'em n****s get a rain cap

30 hangin' out the .40, knock off a n***a wave cap