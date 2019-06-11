YBN Nahmir Drops Minute-Long Clip For "Oop Stoppa" Visual

He and his friends flash cash and guns.

YBN Nahmir keeps things brief for his latest single "Oop Stoppa," a track that only lasts for a little over a minute. In the visual, Nahmir opts for his usual scene: the poolside backyard of a large home. He kept things simple as he called on two of his friends to join him in the visual, and the group flashed cash and guns while smoking weed throughout.

The young Birmingham, Alabama rapper has been on the rise for a couple of years now, and as he gains more traction, so does his "YBN" or "Young Boss Niggaz" clique. Before Nahmir was a rapper, he was a gamer who found his free beats through the internet. Now that he's becoming more recognized in the rap game, the 19-year-old said he's trying to stay out of trouble.

"I'm trying not to get too big-headed," he said. "I've got to always still look over my shoulder because I'm from Birmingham. It's a lot of hate in my city. I gotta watch who I'm hanging with. I can't trust nobody, for real, for real. I know I can trust a few people, but still, there's that feeling that you have to watch your back from everybody. You can't slip up. Because in a second it can all be taken away. I don't want anything to happen. That's why I'm trying to stay low-key and stay out the streets, to be honest with you.