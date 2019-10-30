mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YBN Nahmir & Xavier Wulf Drop Off A Banger With "Clutch Kickin"

Aron A.
October 29, 2019 21:12
216 Views
YBN Nahmir & Xavier Wulf got heat on their hands with their new collab.


Xavier Wulf has been keeping the underground ablaze over the past few years. The Memphis artist dropped off his project East Memphis Maniac last year and he hasn't stopped dishing out new music. Earlier this year, the rapper released his own version of Playboi Carti's "Kid Cudi," although it doesn't include Carti's verse on it. Now, he teams up with YBN Nahmir for their brand new song, "Clutch Kickin." The new collaboration was cooked up by Foreign Vu who produces what feels like a 90s cartoon theme song with a lot more bass in it. YBN Nahmir takes the lead on this one, holding down the hook and the verse before Xavier Wulf's Three 6-inspired flow slides in for the last verse.

Peep the collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't fake hug
If he ain't squad, I ain't gon' budge
Lettin' you n***as breathe is doin' more than what I should
Boy, we livin' good, got my momma feelin' snug
Shoes off for this run, this ain't like what it was

Xavier Wulf YBN Nahmir new song foreign vu
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
