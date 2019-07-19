YBN Cordae only emerged a little over a year ago when he released his response to J. Cole's "1985" with "Old N***as." The song ended up catching the attention of the world and shortly after, he became one of the most promising artists in the game. With no mixtape or project out, he received co-signs from the biggest names in the industry including Dr. Dre. With his debut project, The Lost Boy due out later this month, he's shared the star-studded tracklist for the project.



YBN Cordae used his star connections to get some of the biggest names in the game for his debut project. Cordae shared the tracklist on Instagram which includes features from Chance The Rapper, who appeared on the single, "Bad Idea," Anderson .Paak, Pusha T, Arin Ray, Meek Mill and Ty Dolla $ign. Interestingly enough, things come full circle for the rapper as he managed to score some production from J. Cole on the project. Cole handles the production on "RNP" which features Anderson .Paak.

Despite being spotted in the studio on numerous occasions with Dr. Dre, the California OG isn't anywhere to be seen on the production credits. However, Cordae did manage to score production from Daytrip, TDE's Mixed By Ali, Terrace Martin, Cardiakk, Masego, Smoko Ono, Syd, SiR and more. He also revealed that Quincy Jones made contributions to the project.

Peep the tracklist below.