YBN Cordae's "Thanksgiving" Video Shows A Nightmarish Holiday Dinner

YBN Cordae's new video follows the story of his "Thanksgiving" bars.

Grammy-nominated recording artist YBN Cordae is having the best year of his career. When we spoke to him last year, he detailed that he has very big plans for himself. In the short span of a few months, the Maryland native was able to completely change his life, releasing his highly-acclaimed album The Lost Boy and cementing his status as one of the most original young rappers on the market. We're excited to see whether he'll take home some hardware at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony but, before then, Cordae had to bless us for the holiday season.

Rewinding to his most recent body of work, YBN Cordae has officially released the music video for "Thanksgiving." With our annual day of giving thanks just around the corner, the timing could not have been any more perfect. Mirroring the content being presented in the 22-year-old lyrics, "Thanksgiving" shows a nightmarish dinner with family members complete with car trouble, awkward conversation, and more. Basically, all the things we dread about getting together with long-lost family members this time of year.

Get ready for tomorrow by watching YBN Cordae's new video above. Lord knows you may need it if your family is planning on pressing you on relationships, school/work updates, and more.