YBN Cordae first gained fame through his freestyles over classic beats online. He earned a lot of attention when he remixed J. Cole's "1985" but before that point, the Maryland-raised spitter was getting tons of love for his work over Eminem's "My Name Is." Working closely with YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay, many view Cordae as the artist with the most potential from his group. As an XXL Freshman this year, he's proving that he has what it takes to surpass his competitors as one of the only vocalists truly changing the way we look at hip-hop in 2019. Merging together old school and new school elements, the YBN member spat a live rendition of his famous freestyle during a recent show in New York, continuing a tradition he's begun at his concerts.

Cordae often takes time during his live set to revisit some older freestyles he initially performed years ago. If you've been rocking with Cordae for a minute, you know that the Eminem song is an important one to him. It helped him reach this point in his career and remains one of his most popular musical undertakings. It also describes Cordae's major goal to blur the line between rap generations.

Watch a clip from his performance below and stay tuned because YBN Cordae has his debut project coming out at the end of this week. The Lost Boy is out on July 26.