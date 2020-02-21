Grammy-nominated rapper YBN Cordae hasn't released much new music since he dropped his debut studio album The Lost Boy but it's looking like he's been spending time inside the studio prepping his next release because he just asked fans if they're ready for something fresh.

With a single musical appearance following the release of The Lost Boy on the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack, 22-year-old rapper YBN Cordae is making sure his fans are ready for what he's got planned. Without sparing too many details about what's up his sleeve, the Maryland-via-North Carolina artist teased the arrival of some new music, taking to Twitter to hype up his fans.



"Y'all want some new music?" asked the rising star, who was nominated for his first-ever Grammy Award at this year's ceremony. As you would expect, his replies are filled with excited fans who have been waiting for this moment. The timing seems somewhat interesting, given the fact that most new music releases take place on Thursday nights when the clock hits midnight. Could we possibly be getting a new song from the lyricist as soon as tonight?

I'm pretty sure I already know the answer but are you guys down for some new YBN Cordae vibes?