YBN Cordae and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka have been dating for close to six months now and things seem to be going strong since the "Have Mercy" rapper is in New York City to support his girlfriend for the U.S. Open. TMZ caught up with the 22-year-old and asked him how he helped Naomi prepare for her big weekend. "I make sure she in the house early and sleep on time," he said.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

As for Naomi's big match against Coco Gauff, YBN admits that he can't help her out too much since she knows what she's doing. "I let her do her thing, you know what I'm saying. Just show love, motivate - she know what she doin," he added.

YBN previously opened up about how he met Naomi at a Clippers game when they both sat in nose bleed seats and he approached her. Apparently YBN didn't know Naomi was a pro tennis player (who once beat Serena Williams in a match) and he just had to talk to her. Fast forward a few months later and they're still going strong and Naomi isn't letting her man win a game of tennis without earning it.