For months, we've been waiting on Maryland rapper YBN Cordae to announce his debut project, refreshing his pages to see if anything was up. He's impressed with his freestyles and singles over the years, standing at the front of the new school and establishing himself as a force that can connect with older and younger generations. That, in itself, is extremely special. Not many people have the ability to reach a wide range of folks like YBN Cordae does so we're genuinely excited to see where his career takes him in the next year. Recently finishing off his tour in Anaheim, California, the rapper hit his socials to tell fans that their wishes had been answered. His debut project The Lost Boy will be releasing at the end of this month.

Tracklist information will be revealed soon but for now, we've got a release date and the cover artwork to base our opinions off of. The cover shows an animated version of himself walking along a path outdoors, overlooking a man who cries up to the heavens and another who lays on the ground. The project, which is set to feature Cordae's new song with Chance the Rapper, has been announced for a July 26 release. Will you be checking it out once it arrives?