Fresh off an appearance at the 2020 Grammys where he was up for two awards for his The Lost Boy debut, YBN Cordae is entering a mainstream rite of passage with a feature in new Super Bowl commercial set to air during the Big Game Sunday evening.

The brand that has tapped Cordae is Coca-Cola has he will start opposite filmmakers Martin Scorcese and Jonah Hill for the company's newest Coca Cola Energy drink. In a new interview with Billboard, however, Cordae reveals that prior to the new project, his only point of reference for Scorcese was a Drake lyric.

"I didn't know who Martin Scorsese was. I was born in ‘97, but I heard him in a Drake line [on “Tuscan Leather”] that was tough: 'Life is soundin' crazy, 40 on Martin Scorsese/ And I wouldn't change a thing if you paid me'."

Elsewhere in the chat, Cordae opened up about his plans for the coming year, voicing his interest in working with more female artists while also exploring his bounds on a personal level.

"Just stay true to myself," he told the publication of his current goals. "That's not even my goal. That's what you always have to do, ‘cause at the end of the day when the cameras are off and you put your phone down, you got to live with yourself, be comfortable and sleep at night with the decisions you've made so I’m just always myself unapologetically. And if you like it, that's dope. If you don't, that's cool, too.