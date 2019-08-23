YBN Cordae came from humble beginnings. The rapper is being celebrated by many of rap's hardest critics, impressing the general public with his debut project The Lost Boy. The body of work was solid enough for him to land on our Favorite Albums of the Year (So Far) list and he's sure to earn recognition at the end of 2019 too. Still though, the Maryland spitter can't fathom how he blew up so quickly. Just a few years ago, he was a server at a restaurant and now, he's living out his dream, getting in the studio with Dr. Dre and creating one of the more lyrically-proficient albums of the year. To celebrate Throwback Thursday, Cordae posted a picture of himself from when he was still waiting tables and oh man, does he look different.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Perhaps the photo is just taken at a weird angle but everyone is going crazy over YBN Cordae's looks in this picture. As Wayno put it in the comments, he looks a little like a "goth waiter," rocking an all-black uniform and spiking up his hair. These days, Cordae rocks beaded braids. Atlanta rapper Trouble respects his authenticity and courage to show the world what he was doing before the fame, writing: "I respect you not hiding nun of your truth youngin! Keep goin BIG on em."

YBN Cordae is definitely one of the breakout stars of the year. Take a look at his throwback photo below.