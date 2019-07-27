YBN Cordae Links With Ty Dolla $ign For "Way Back Home"

YBN Cordae came through with the star-studded album The Lost Boy this past week. Although there are appearances from Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Pusha T, Meek Mill, and more, "Way Back Home" featuring Ty Dolla $ign stands out. Of course, almost everything Ty has featured on in the last year has been fire, so this is no exception.

Produced by Kid Culture & G Koop, "Way Back Home" has a strong 90's R&B vibe that feels like an updated interpolation of "I Want To Be Your Lady Baby" by INOJ. Cordae sways onto the track with a smooth sing-song flow that is soothing. Ty Dolla lays down a memorable verse as well, making "Way Back Home" a tranquil and mellow banger. This may not be the radio or club single, but as far as smooth Summer jams go, "Way Back Home" is the pinnacle.

Quotable Lyrics

Made a wrong turn on the dark road on my way back

Crossed through a couple toll roads, had to pay tax

Back and forth, I been fuckin' back

Had to get a bag, had to bring it back

Shit so different now, had to readjust

Ain't too many people that I could trust

Keep to myself, ayy, spend this shit all on myself