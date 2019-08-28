North Carolina rapper YBN Cordae took the world by storm with his latest release The Lost Boy, an acclaimed album that turned heads of hip hop lovers. The 22-year-old emcee wants to one day be known as one of the greatest rappers of all time, but for now, he continues to put in the work required to make that dream come true.

Aside from headlining USC’s Welcome Week Concert that was live-streamed by WAV over the weekend—where he shared the stage with North London singer-songwriter Ama Lou and Shady Records rapper Boogie—Cordae also recently caught up with GQ for another installment of the magazine's 10 Things I Can't Live Without series. Like any other lyricist, Cordae shared that he can't go anywhere without a composition book. "I got like, 40 of these at home, just stacked up," he said. "In the archives. Keepsakes. It's gonna be in a museum one day, hopefully."

Cordae also makes sure to keep his "chest bag" on him where he keeps herbal teas that were recommended by none other than his mom. He said he's trying to take better care of his voice now that he's performing more often. The young rapper also has a slight obsession with collecting old $5 bills that he keeps in his wallet. He claims that it's a reminder to be grateful. "We can tend to lost sight of our blessings," he said. "I keep these old fives to remind myself of that." Check out photos from his USC event and watch his GQ feature to see what else he keeps on him, below.



